Neun Fragen an Brian R. Williams

I start with thumbnail sketches: quick, little (hence „thumbnail“) sketches to figure out the best way to arrange the subjects in the picture. Then, depending on the subject of the illustration, I search for image references. The drawings for Mikael’s poems required lots of research to understand what the animals looked like. For some, like the Kakapo, I could use photos. But for „Das Paraceratherium“ I had to study skeletons as well as other artists‘ reconstructions showing how the animal may have looked in life. When the line drawing is done, I shade the piece. That part takes the longest amount of time. For some of the illustrations, it took me a week or longer to complete them.

→ Do you have favourite materials and how would you describe your style?

My favorite medium is graphite pencil, but I also work in colored pencils. I like to paint in oils too, but I rarely get the chance. The last time I painted in oils was a few years ago, for a project for the Columbus Museum of Art. They commissioned me to paint 100 wooden puzzle pieces for a game in one of their galleries.

I would describe my style as representational but with surrealistic elements incorporated into the image. I think a surrealist approach allows me to get to the underlying truth of a subject beyond its physical or superficial appearances. But surrealism can also allow me to express the mysterious and unknowable nature of things.

→ What’s special about book illustrations?

I think the creative collaboration between the writer and the illustrator is what makes book illustrations special. An illustrated book is a unique creature that comes into existence as a result of the combined creative efforts of two individuals. Without the contributions of both the writer and the illustrator, it would evolve into something else entirely different.

Illustrations by Brian R. Williams