Biopolitics within a zoopoetics, or for an inter-species diplomacy

I was a very inquisitive child, whose interests ranged from science to religion, but mostly it was language. It would be a romantic idea now to trace back my interest to those mornings in my mother’s bed, listening to the “bem-te-vi” and the “fogo-apagou” sing, fascinated that they might say something I could understand. However, nature poetry is something that fell in near disgrace with the cosmopolitan and urban aspirations of Modernist poets. Though Seamus Heaney would go on to win the Nobel Prize, localist poets in love with specific landscapes remained marginal in Modern poetry, such as Antonio Machado in Spain or Umberto Saba in Italy. In my anthology released by Verlagshaus Berlin, this would become the opening poem:

As an inquisitive child, I remember wondering why our two dogs and two cats were given names, but all the rest were supposed to remain anonymous within the headings of their species. Given names, it seemed the dogs and cats were priviliged to the sense of nearly being no animals anymore, but members of the household. A name makes you an individual. A name is a privilege. Does the Bible not say the chosen ones will one day be told their real name, a name which will then be known only by him or her and God?When I delivered the first text, Jo Frank asked me what the relationship between a zoopoetics and contemporary literary output might look like. In my natural inability to separate realms such as life and art, literature and society, or as I am trying to learn in Amerindian perspectivism – nature and culture, this has been a development of my trying to rid myself of typical Eurocentric dualities, this “humanist” failure that Europe has so joyfully exported to all the countries she… let’s say… visited. In ‚War of the Worlds: What about Peace?‘, in the chapter “The false peace offered by the one nature/many cultures divide”, Bruno Latour writes:

“The word ‚war‘ is spewing out of every mouth, and although it sounds so disheartening at first there might be an opportunity to seize on these clarion calls. In ‚emergency‘ lays a hidden word, ‚emergent.‘ What is emerging, being ‚brought to light,‘ by the recent events? To realize that we are in the midst of a war might take us out of the complacency with which so many people imagined an ever more peaceful future, with all the nations converging toward fuzzy modernist ideals. No, Westerners might not be able to modernize the whole planet after all. This does not mean that they are forever locked into the narrow confines of their own civilization, threatened by all others in a war of all against all. It just means that they counted a bit prematurely on possessing a sure principle that could unify the whole world, make one accepted common world. It is not the case that an already existing peaceful union has been savagely shattered. We have merely been reminded that unity has to be made; it is not simply observed. Far from being self evident, unity was never more solid than a future possibility to struggle for. Unity has to be the end result of a diplomatic effort; it can’t be its uncontroversial starting point.”

If we are experiencing or finally becoming aware of a war of all against all, not only Americans against Arabs, Christians against Muslims, but even of Humans against Homo Sapiens, and Homo sapiens against all other species, can poetry play an inter-species diplomatic and political role in our Western societies, much as shamans still play in so many other societies today?